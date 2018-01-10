New Mexico Department of Veterans Services to hold meeting on veteran issues within the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services is holding its quarterly briefing of the year Wednesday to update veteran service organizations and community service providers about veteran issues in New Mexico.

The meeting will give updates on the following topics:

New Mexico Veterans Integration Center

New Mexico VA Health Care System

National Gloden Age Games

State Veterans Cemeteries in Gallup and Angel Fire

State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

veteran-related legislation for the 2018 New Mexico Legislature

The meeting will be held at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, which is located at 1100 Louisiana Boulevard SE from 9 a.m. to noon.

