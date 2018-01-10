New Eateries for New Year’s Indulgence

How’s that New Year’s Resolution going? If you’re in need of a cheat day, we’ve got some sweet solutions for your indulgence.

Howie Kaibel, community manager for Yelp Albuquerque, brings in a trio of new businesses the Yelpers are raving about.

Yelper Andre D. says that Bristol Doughnut Co. has “the best doughnuts in Albuquerque.” Located in the swanky Spur Line Trading Company in the Sawmill District, the sweet treats are hearty, unique and full of flavor.

You’re also in good hands with The Burque Bakehouse. Chris S. says they have “literally the best macaroons in the entire world.” Located just off Ellison, they’re a sweet destination for westsiders.

The Paleta Bar offers a massive assortment of flavors, as well as the ability to customize your experience with dips and toppings.

For more information on these businesses, as well as what’s happening in the metro, head over to Yelp.com/Albuquerque.