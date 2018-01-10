MDC officers to get 8 percent pay raise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners have voted to increase the pay of Metropolitan Detention Center correctional officers.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, the commissioners agreed to an 8 percent pay increase to be effective immediately.
Under the contract, corrections officers on the job two to four years will see their base pay increase by about $2,900.
Those on the job five or more years will see an increase of about $3,300.
The new contract will cost the county $2.5 million a year.
