Wind, rain, snow returns to New Mexico

A last small weather disturbance moves in tonight touching off more snow showers in western and northern sections. By tomorrow drier and cooler air flows in from the north. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the high 40s. Temperatures will moderate on Friday under mostly sunny skies into the mid 50s.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
