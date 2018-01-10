Lawmakers, business leaders work to improve local economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers met with business leaders Wednesday to figure out a way to improve the economy.

Both are proposing reduced tax rates on businesses in the upcoming legislative session and programs that create a more friendly business environment.

“Our budget will include funding for JTIP and LEDA, two programs that helped lure companies like Facebook here and resulted in some real economic growth opportunities,” Rep. Nate Gentry (R) said.

The governor has already said she supports a plan to reform the tax code. The legislative session starts next week.

