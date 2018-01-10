KRQE Cares Seeks Help with Shoes for Kids

Having new shoes, just like other kids, helps level the playing field, making it possible for kids to walk with pride and compete equally with their classmates. Anecdotal evidence suggests that it may play a significant role in reducing children dropping out of school. Increasing a child’s self-esteem and confidence removes one more barrier to learning.

We want to continue to have children run faster, jump higher, and come to school, giving them the best opportunity for success.

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids goes to selected Title 1 schools and puts new shoes on every child the day of distribution. This could be as many as 600 plus kids at one school. We need the communities help in dropping off new athletic shoes for kids at a Payless, or purchase your shoes at Payless for 20 percent of in January and drop them in the box. Or, call in your donation today (or this afternoon).

The program has put close to 10,000 pairs of shoes on kids in need in our community.

For more information, visit KRQE.com/Cares.