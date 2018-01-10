Midweek forecast favors rain, snow & strong winds

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow showers continue to push east across the western 2/3rds of the state this morning. The Albuquerque-metro area has a shot at a few spotty rain showers late morning. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions will blanket the area through the day. The biggest threat (and most frustrating!) will be the strong to damaging winds coming out of the west. Wind gusts could reach up to 65mph within the Southeast Plains.
–WIND ADVISORY in effect for most of central and southern NM (including ABQ) until 11P M. Gusts up to 55mph.
THURSDAY: A few spot snow showers are likely to linger over the north and northeast before clearing through the day. Majority of us can expect more sunshine and cool afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.