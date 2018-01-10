Midweek forecast favors rain, snow & strong winds

Kristen's Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow showers continue to push east across the western 2/3rds of the state this morning. The Albuquerque-metro area has a shot at a few spotty rain showers late morning. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions will blanket the area through the day. The biggest threat (and most frustrating!) will be the strong to damaging winds coming out of the west. Wind gusts could reach up to 65mph within the Southeast Plains.

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER ALERTS:
–WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for most of the higher terrain of western and northern NM from 8AM to 11PM. Accumulation: 2″-4″ possible
–WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the San Juan Mountains until 11PM. Accumulation: 4″-7″ possible / 10″ local high terrain
–HIGH WIND WARNING in effect for portions of east-central and southeast NM until 11PM. Gusts up to 65mph.

–WIND ADVISORY in effect for most of central and southern NM (including ABQ) until 11P M. Gusts up to 55mph.

THURSDAY: A few spot snow showers are likely to linger over the north and northeast before clearing through the day. Majority of us can expect more sunshine and cool afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.