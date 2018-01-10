Judge tosses lawsuit filed against deputy for deadly shooting

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit filed against a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man has been tossed.

In 2014, Manuel Flores chased down his girlfriend and tried to force her into his car. When responding Deputy Sam Rodriguez got to the scene, Flores rammed his patrol car trapping him inside.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The District Attorney’s office eventually cleared Rodriguez in the shooting but Flores’ family filed a lawsuit claiming excessive force.

They say Flores had his hands in the air and did not have a weapon. However, a federal judge ruled there was no clear sign that Flores was surrendering and still posed a threat to the deputy.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s