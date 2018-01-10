Judge tosses lawsuit filed against deputy for deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit filed against a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man has been tossed.

In 2014, Manuel Flores chased down his girlfriend and tried to force her into his car. When responding Deputy Sam Rodriguez got to the scene, Flores rammed his patrol car trapping him inside.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The District Attorney’s office eventually cleared Rodriguez in the shooting but Flores’ family filed a lawsuit claiming excessive force.

They say Flores had his hands in the air and did not have a weapon. However, a federal judge ruled there was no clear sign that Flores was surrendering and still posed a threat to the deputy.

