Winter storm crosses New Mexico Wednesday

Showers will continue to push into the eastern part of the state this afternoon as the cold front sweeps across the state. Snow will continue at the higher elevations, especially across the north. Wind will continue to be an issue across eastern New Mexico as westerly winds roll down the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Expect gusts up to 65 mph across parts of the east.

The storm clears out overnight, leading to more sunshine for Thursday. But with a northerly flow in place, breezy conditions will persist with cool temperatures. As a ridge builds in for Friday and the weekend, temperatures will moderate under mostly sunny skies. The dry conditions will continue into at least the middle of next week.