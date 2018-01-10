January 10th Morning Rush: Rain, snow, strong winds expected throughout New Mexico

1. Rain and snow showers continue to push east across the western 2/3rds of the state Wednesday. The Albuquerque-metro area has a shot at a few spotty rain showers late morning. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions will blanket the area through the day. The biggest threat will be the strong to damaging winds coming out of the west. Wind gusts could reach up to 65mph within the Southeast Plains.

2. A storm making its way through New Mexico is being blamed for 13 deaths so far in southern California. The storm dumped over an inch of rain in just 15 minutes in and around burn scar areas triggering deadly mudslides. Homes and cars were submerged by muck. Residents became trapped after choosing to stay and not heed the warning from evacuation orders.

3. A New Mexico State lawmaker is hoping to stop President Trump’s plan to build a border wall with new legislation. Democratic Representative Bill McCamley who represents the border area says he will introduce legislation that prohibits the use of state land in the construction of the president’s proposed wall along the Mexico border. President Trump’s administration has proposed spending $18 million for the wall, which is expected to take over ten years to build.

4. The city will continue working out the kinks for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus system. Mayor Keller gave an update Tuesday saying there are still some serious problems which will delay service for another year. Some of the issues included the design of stations at Atrisco and Washington. There are also problems with the electric buses, half of which are not here yet. The city says the company making them is running into problems like determining how far the buses can go on a charge with the new technology.

5. A Taos woman is thanking complete strangers for going above and beyond to reunite her with her belongings. Three hours after stopping by a Chic-Fil-A in Lubbock, Lindsey Jones realized she forgot her purse. She was already too far away to go back. Jones called in to find out how to get it back and to her surprise, they had already sent it to her overnight. She says when she got it the next day, the fast food chain even slipped in some gift cards and goodies.

