Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s rollback of DACA program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRQE) – A federal judge is blocking the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The decision came down hours after a White House meeting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle talked about an immigration bill.

The ruling from a federal judge in California orders the Trump administration to start the DACA program back up.

In a controversial move, President Trump ended the Obama-era DACA program in September. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals granted undocumented people brought to the country as children a refrain from deportation and the ability to work legally for two year periods.

The federal judge’s ruling orders the Trump administration to resume receiving DACA renewal applications. However, the ruling does not force the Trump administration to accept first-time applicants.

Immigrant groups estimated 122 DACA recipients were losing their protections every day.

The federal judge ruling comes hours after President Trump held a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers discussing immigration reform.

“You know I feel bad for these young people,” said Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) “I think they’re being used as a bargaining chip to do immigration reform.”

Hours after the meeting, President Trump tweeted “As I made very clear today, our country needs the security of the Wall on the Southern Border, which must be part of any DACA approval.”

Republicans need democratic votes by Jan. 19 to prevent a federal government shutdown. Democrats have threatened to withhold those votes without an immigration agreement.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Calderas was also among other AG’s that filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the decision to end the DACA program.

