DWI suspect ‘lucky to be alive’ after terrorizing other drivers, crashing into arroyo

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – “That dude’s lucky to be alive,” said a deputy after a 21-year-old man suspected of DWI managed to crash his car into an arroyo, but walked away seemingly unscathed.

Back on Dec. 7, multiple 911 calls came into Santa Fe County dispatchers of a reckless driver doing multiple U-turns and driving in the wrong direction.

Right as sheriff’s deputies got to the area, 21-year-old Antonio Martinez of Santa Cruz had driven his sedan over an embankment and into an arroyo near the Pojoaque dump.

Deputy lapel video started rolling as deputies ran toward the overturned car. Witnesses ran over to help, too.

Shockingly, Martinez appeared to be OK and climbed out the passenger side door after a deputy climbed atop the car and held the door open.

As seen in the video, Martinez’s speech appeared slurred and a deputy asked him if he had anything to drink that day.

Martinez responded, “No, nothing at all. I have an interlock.”

Martinez has already been arrested and convicted of DWI twice; once in 2015 and again in 2016.

He told deputies that day that he had taken pills at the Walgreens in Española before driving to the area. He called it his “daily dose” of prescribed medications.

Martinez was subsequently hauled off to a hospital where he agreed to take a blood test to see if he was driving under the influence. Then, he was taken to jail.

First responders at the scene were stunned he survived the crash.

“He went airborne,” one deputy said, as he demonstrated how far Martinez’s car rocketed before plummeting into the arroyo. “That dude’s lucky to be alive.”

The case against Martinez has been dismissed as prosecutors await his blood test results. The case can be refiled. The arrest also means Martinez has violated conditions of his probation in his other DWI case.

