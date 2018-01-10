Deputies: Man admitted to setting mother’s house on fire

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was quick to admit he was the one who set his mother’s home on fire.

Santa Fe County deputies say 21-year-old Jose Luis Eduardo Maestas approached them at the scene near Espanola last Friday.

Neighbors say Maestas’ mother was not home, but he was still there looking for his cat. One man spoke to him before deputies got there.

“He was outside of his car and I was like, who’s this guy?” a witness said. “I was like, ‘Is everyone out of the house?’ and he was like, ‘No, this is my house, I started it.'”

Maestas was taken to the hospital before he was booked.

Deputies charged him with arson. The home was completely destroyed.

