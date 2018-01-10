DA accused of reckless driving, prosecutors ask to move trial to Las Cruces

By Published:

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grant County District Attorney charged with reckless driving and ethics violations doesn’t think she can get a fair trial in Silver City and neither do prosecutors.

The charges stem from the now infamous traffic stop of Francesca Estevez in 2016. She was driving her state-owned car on her day off when she was spotted speeding and driving into oncoming traffic.

The officer thought she was drunk but never tested her for DWI. She was charged nearly a year later.

Now both prosecutors and Estevez’s attorneys are asking a judge to move the trial to Las Cruces.

The trial is set for June.

