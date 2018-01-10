Construction begins on UNM’s Smith Plaza renovation project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work has begun on the renovation project to the University of New Mexico’s Smith Plaza.

Before students and staff head back to school, there are a few things they need to know to navigate the construction.

“Students should be aware that there is a construction project going on is to improve Smith Plaza, and the fences and the signs will direct them where they need to go,” said Amy Coburn.

Two acres in the middle of the campus have been fenced off as crews begin tearing out the bricks to start demolition.

Officials say the buildings that surround the plaza will still be fully accessible.

In all, $3 million will be going towards making Smith Plaza more inviting for students and faculty.

In the proposed design, architects will replace the big staircase up to the Student Union Building with outdoor seating.

The work is expected to be completed by August.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps