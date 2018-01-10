Company supplying buses for ART admits there are problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The company supplying buses for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus line admits there are problems.

Tuesday, Mayor Tim Keller said there is a list of issues that could take a whole year to fix.

One of those problems — the company building them, “Build Your Dream,” is behind schedule.

The city has only received nine of the 18 ordered. The buses should have been done in October, and the ones the city has have battery problems.

“Our staff went out to charge the bus, and the actual charging system that charges the batteries shorted out and burned out,” said Lawrence Rael, the city’s chief operating officer.

BYD admits it is running behind on getting the buses to Albuquerque, and says it’s working with the city to get all of the additional issues resolved.

