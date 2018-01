CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police are trying to track down a woman accused of shooting a man.

It happened in a neighborhood near Seventh and Prince Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The victim says 25-year-old Gabrielle Carver shot him with a sawed off rifle. He was hit in the leg.

It’s not clear how the two know each other. If you know where Carver is, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps