Clovis man still had valid license despite multiple DWI arrests

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis man was arrested last month for his 10th DWI charge. Now KRQE News 13 has also learned he still had a valid driver’s license and did not have an ignition interlock in his vehicle.

KRQE News 13 spoke with the district attorney, police officers, and the Motor Vehicle Department to try and figure out exactly how Randall Pruitt was able to be on the road.

On Dec. 31, Pruitt woke up to officers at his door charging him with his 10th DWI.

“I can’t believe they didn’t revoke his dang license,” the officer said.

According to records from MVD, Pruitt has never had his licensed revoked despite a seventh DWI arrest in 2005 and an eighth in 2009.

KRQE News 13 asked MVD how this could happen, but have not heard back.

What’s more, Pruitt’s DWI offense from 2011 was pleaded down to a lower offense. The DA says it was a different district attorney at the time, and the judge in that case has since retired.

Pruitt was sentenced to one year behind bars and was ordered to have an ignition interlock for life. Yet, he didn’t have an interlock in his car.

According to the DA, “the lifetime interlock is not truly lifetime” and “after the initial five years a person can petition the MVD for reinstatement of their full driving privilege,” which Pruitt did.

If he is convicted on the two latest DWI charges he would get a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep Randall Pruitt behind bars until his trial, saying he is a danger to society. That hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps