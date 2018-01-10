CES tech show stuffed with gadgets we don’t need – or do we?

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Today’s vision of a smart home has more to do with what’s technologically possible than what people really need.

Thus an endless parade of Internet-connected wine openers, water bottles and refrigerators, and a dearth of automation that would clean and fold our laundry, pick up things around the house or assist aging people as their physical strength wanes.

Not that some tinkerers aren’t trying to come up with life-changing tools. The annual CES gadget show that opened in Las Vegas on Tuesday is a showcase of the latest innovations from big corporations and tiny startups.

Some of these inventions could soon be useful to consumers. Others look outlandishly impractical — or maybe it’s too soon to tell.