CES tech show stuffed with gadgets we don’t need – or do we?

MATT O'BRIEN, AP Technology Writer RYAN NAKASHIMA, AP Technology Writer Published:
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: Intel Corp. Senior Vice President and CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Mobileye Amnon Shashua (L) speaks in front of a Ford Fusion with Mobileye autonomous driving technology during a keynote address by Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich at CES 2018 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Today’s vision of a smart home has more to do with what’s technologically possible than what people really need.

Thus an endless parade of Internet-connected wine openers, water bottles and refrigerators, and a dearth of automation that would clean and fold our laundry, pick up things around the house or assist aging people as their physical strength wanes.

Not that some tinkerers aren’t trying to come up with life-changing tools. The annual CES gadget show that opened in Las Vegas on Tuesday is a showcase of the latest innovations from big corporations and tiny startups.

Some of these inventions could soon be useful to consumers. Others look outlandishly impractical — or maybe it’s too soon to tell.