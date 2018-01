ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two men possibly connected to an Albuquerque murder.

Arthur Bennett and Branden Antone are wanted for questioning in the murder of Jamie Dimas who was killed in July.

APD did not say how they’re connected to the case.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, you are asked to call the police.

