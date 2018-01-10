Antino Jackson leads Lobos to victory over Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir has a victory after leading his New Mexico Lobos against the Wyoming Cowboys for the first time. The Lobos defeated the Cowboys 75-66 in Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday night. Lobs point guard Antino Jackson led the charge for New Mexico with 20 points. Four Lobos scored in double figures.

Senior forward Joe Furstinger continued his string of double doubles with 17 points and 10 rebounds. It was his fifth double double in seven games. Forward Makuach Maluach also scored 17 points for the Lobos while guard Anthony Mathis came off the bench to score 16 points. Wyoming guard Justin James led all scores with 31 points in a losing effort.

The Lobos trailed 32-27 at the half before coming back to outscore Wyoming 48-34 in the second half. “Honestly I praise coach on my second half efforts, he really got me going and I was able to help my team,” said Jackson. “I am the point guard now so I have to be there for the guys.” The victory is big for a Lobo team that has seen its share of struggle this season. Lobos head coach Paul Weir has found a group of eight players that have really bought in to playing Weir’s way. “This is big for us and we are making strides and these eight guys I am just incredibly proud of,” said Weir. “I am really happy that they are getting a chance to win games, man they deserve this.”

Wyoming had just come off a victory over Mountain West Conference leader, Boise State, prior to coming to New Mexico. With the win the Lobos improved to 8-10 overall and 3-2 in the conference play. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in conference.The Lobos are at Fresno State Saturday.