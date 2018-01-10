Albuquerque’s dry streak finally broken with light rain, snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque might have heard a quiet trickle of rain as they woke up Wednesday morning.

“Well, it was a huge surprise this morning for it to be wet when I woke up,” said Phillip Romero.

Puddles still linger around town, and a light snow is finally blanketing the Sandias. After a long dry stretch, 96 days to be exact, with no rain or snow in Albuquerque, residents are happy to see any sign of precipitation.

“It was great, it was really refreshing, I was telling my sister we had almost 96 days… that’s almost three months without rain,” said Victor S.

In all, Albuquerque saw .03 of an inch of rain.

“We really needed the rain… it’s really good to have some moisture,” said Victor S.

Some people actually saw snow in other parts of the state, like in Bread Springs New Mexico, near Gallup. Sandia Ski Area also welcomed an inch of snow.

It’s something people have been missing. So for now, New Mexicans remain hopeful.

“I know a lot of people that were really upset that they didn’t get to go snowboarding or skiing,” said Romero.

“I really miss the snow…. snow is one of the highlights of winter I feel, and you know we didn’t get any so that kind of stinks,” said Romero.

Hopeful, that they’ll still be able to salvage some sort of a normal winter.

“It’s still early, mid-January so I think we could get a little bit more that would be really good,” said Victor S.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps