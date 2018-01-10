Albuquerque Ambulance employee accused of selling medical equipment online

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Ambulance employee is accused of swiping medical equipment and selling it online.

Deputies were called to Presbyterian Hospital last month after nursing staff reported a patient came in wearing a monitor that checks vital signs.

They checked the serial number on the monitor and it came back belonging to Albuquerque Ambulance. The patient said his mother bought it on Ebay.

Deputies tracked down the Ebay seller, 33-year-old Jerimeice Johns, a logistics shift leader in the supply room at Albuquerque Ambulance.

Deputies say Johns had 52 stolen medical instruments for sale, seven of which had already sold for more than $4,000.

