Magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean north of Honduras

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.

There are no early reports of damage on land, but the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center warns of tsunami dangers in Puerto Rico, Jamaica, other islands and the coast of Central America.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The quake struck in the sea Tuesday night about 125 miles (202 kilometers) north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras, and 188 miles (303 kilometers) southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands. The tremor occurred about 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.