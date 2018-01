ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone has been dumping illegally in the dark of night and now authorities have pictures of them.

A hidden camera was set up in the area of Marc Road in Estancia after a series of illegal dumping over the past few months.

Last night it captured a man in the act. He was driving a 2012 or newer Chevy or GMC 4-door pickup, but instead of Z71 on the back it says 4×4.

If you know who the man is, call the Torrance County Enforcement Officer.

