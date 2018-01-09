Tome Elementary receives international recognition

TOME, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school is now dubbing itself “The World’s Best Elementary.”

Tome Elementary has been named a “Model Professional Learning Community” by Solution Tree, a K-12 education company.

The company says the school operates at a high level, helping their students to become more successful.

Principal Casey Ahner says the secret is the hard work they’ve put in for the past decade.

Ahner says they compiled data from test scores, data on what happens in and out of the classroom, and added that it’s not just teachers getting the grade.

“The other day as I was leaving the cafeteria I noticed that there was a student sitting there all by himself. As I turned and looked our custodian had stopped to help this child with their math homework who had already made it a priority himself and she took time out of her day to help that student,” Ahner said.

Ahner also says that’s just one example of how the entire staff is helping make sure students are successful.

A little more than 160 other schools in the United States and Canada also received the honor.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps