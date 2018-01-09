Tome Elementary receives international recognition

By Published:

TOME, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school is now dubbing itself “The World’s Best Elementary.”

Tome Elementary has been named a “Model Professional Learning Community” by Solution Tree, a K-12 education company.

The company says the school operates at a high level, helping their students to become more successful.

Principal Casey Ahner says the secret is the hard work they’ve put in for the past decade.

Ahner says they compiled data from test scores, data on what happens in and out of the classroom, and added that it’s not just teachers getting the grade.

“The other day as I was leaving the cafeteria I noticed that there was a student sitting there all by himself. As I turned and looked our custodian had stopped to help this child with their math homework who had already made it a priority himself and she took time out of her day to help that student,” Ahner said.

Ahner also says that’s just one example of how the entire staff is helping make sure students are successful.

A little more than 160 other schools in the United States and Canada also received the honor.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s