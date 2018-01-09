The local chapter of Blue Star Mothers gears up to create packages for loved ones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The local chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America is gearing up to create packages for loved ones serving in the military.

The Rio Grande Valley Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is an official chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a group formed during World War II. The group is a non-partisan, non-political organization. They do not support any political candidate nor endorse any religious organization. Membership continues to grow and meetings are held the third Saturday of every month at 9:00 a.m., at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Visitors Center (1100 Louisiana Blvd in Albuquerque.)

Membership is open to all friends and family members who have loved ones serving in the military (whether deployed or not) to share concerns, worries, pride, and devotion for loved ones serving in all branches of the Armed Forces of the United States.

The next packaging event for the Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers NM2 Mission is on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Troop Support Center is located at:

2919 2nd Street, NW, Albuquerque, NM

Emergency phone numbers:

Carolyn Donnell 505 299 7123

If you wish to make a Donation to the Rio Grande Blue Star Mothers, please send a check to the Treasurer at:

Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers

PO Box 30245

Albuquerque, NM 87190

For more information, visit their website.