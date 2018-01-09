Teen accused in Edgewood woman’s murder asks for release from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for a teenager accused of beating a homeowner to death during a burglary asked a judge to move him out of jail into a rehab center.

Nicklus Diminovich is one of two teens charged with beating Debbie Zeutzius to death with a metal bar after she found them hiding in a shed on her Edgewood property last April.

Diminovich has remained locked up pending trial. Zeutzius’ family was in court where the suspect’s attorney asked that he be transferred to the Sequoia Rehabilitation Center.

The family was there to express their concerns.

Diminovich and the other teens were tied to a series of burglaries in the area.

No word yet on the judge’s decision.

