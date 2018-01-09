Supreme Court hears Rio Grande water dispute between New Mexico, Texas

Published:
Rio Grande, restoration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Supreme Court could settle a water dispute between Texas and New Mexico after hearing arguments Monday.

The argument centers around the Rio Grande Compact, which divides up the river’s water.

Texas argues groundwater pumping in southern New Mexico is draining the Rio Grande, depriving water users in Texas.

However, New Mexico argues that Texas is getting what’s required.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the arguments Monday, centered on if the federal government should be involved in the dispute.

A Supreme Court decision could help resolve this case quickly.

