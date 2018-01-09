Santa Fe Performing Arts Launches New Programs for Spring

It’s going to be a busy spring for Santa Fe Performing Arts.

The non-profit is launching a trio of performances, special classes and workshops for kids and adults.

Wild combines the whimsical writings of local poet Paul Trachtman, Schubert’s songs, the writings of Maurice Sendak and playwright Katy Anderson. Director Tara Khozein will weave together a mainstage production in collaboration with students that will bring out the wild things in all of us! The program runs Jan. 22 through April 29.

New to SFPA is Kids Creative Movement. The ongoing class fosters creativity, teamwork, and self-confidence through movement. SFPA cultivates individual movement capabilities through the use of a variety of creative movement exercises. In this Creative Movement Class children will explore prop manipulation with hula hoops and LED wands, embody various wild animals with Floorplay and connect with Earth by dancing the elements; air, fire, water & earth.

Adults aren’t excluded from the learning. Introduction to Acting Technique runs Jan. 8 to 29, Sundays at noon. This class is ideal for those working on and developing an understanding of an acting technique as well as those interested in being introduced to an acting technique for the first time.

For details on all the events, visit SFPerformingArts.org.