SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe officials are considering installing a public toilet in the downtown area.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city’s Public Works Department formulated a preliminary plan.

It calls for a single toilet to be placed in a curbside parking spot near the Santa Fe Plaza.

The toilet would be inside a kiosk. A handwashing station would also be located on the outside.

Officials estimate the project would cost $130,000.

