NMCAN Seeking Mentors for Foster Kids

Foster children often face unique challenges. They often times need more mentorship and guidance than kids who come from more traditional homes.

NMCAN is currently seeking mentors who are willing to volunteer some time to help. Claire Canfield, director of programs for NMCAN, introduces us to Greg and Curtis, a mentor and mentee who are working together. We’re getting insight into what mentorship can mean for foster kids, and how it can provide much-needed attention, love and support as they grow into young adults.

If you’d like more information about becoming a mentor, please visit NMCAN.org.