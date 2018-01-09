New Releases at Bookworks

If you’re looking for a copy of Fire and Fury, get in line.

The explosive book by Michael Wolff has nearly a months wait-time. Amanda Sutton, marketing director at Bookworks, says they are currently taking reservations, hopefully receiving more copies soon.

In the meantime, there are a number of new releases tied to special events at the independently-owned bookseller. Lullaby Road author James Anderson will be at Bookworks on January 23, followed by Allegra Huston (sister of actress Angelica Huston) on the 28th with her book, Say My Name.

Local poets Carlos Contreras and Hakim Bellamy are also celebrating the release of Onna Tuesday, January 30that 6 p.m.

For a full list of events and new releases, visit BKWRKS.com.