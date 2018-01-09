New Mexico AG seeks more info for solar panel customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is hoping a new disclosure form will provide more information for customers considering rooftop solar.

Attorney General Hector Balderas released the new form last week, saying it was created in collaboration with the solar industry, consumer groups and regulators.

He said it’s aimed at making more understandable the complex terms that are often associated with distributed electricity generation, which includes rooftop solar systems, and power purchase agreements or leases.

The attorney general’s office said it is also interested in hearing from non-English-speaking consumers regarding their experience in buying or leasing solar power systems or entering into purchase power agreements.