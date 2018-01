ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is set to talk about what’s keeping the Albuquerque Rapid Transit from getting up and running.

The mayor’s office says they will talk about the unresolved issues that have been discovered.

City officials are still hinting at problems with the project since Keller took office.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, this includes accessibility issues for the disabled.

The press conference is set to happen at 2:30 Tuesday.