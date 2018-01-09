A storm system moving in from California will spread gusty winds and scattered showers across the state on Wednesday. Here in the Albuquerque area Wednesday morning will be our best chance to break our 96 day dry streak. Over the northern mountains accumulating snow will set up tonight and last through the day tomorrow. We could see 4”-8” of snow at the resorts by early Thursday. Skies will clear on Thursday with cool temperatures and highs in the 40s.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
