Local science museum promotes upcoming day camps with a fun experiment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local science museum promotes one-day camps for kids with a fun experiment.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host a very special one-day “Science is Everywhere” Camp on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 15, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students, ages 6-12, can enjoy their one-day break from school by experiencing “Eureka: Art & Architecture Edition.” Explore and create like the masters! Discover the building blocks of early art and architecture with Archimedes, the Romans and Leonardo da Vinci. Archimedean spirals, mosaic-tiled ceilings and balanced arches – what would your city look like?

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host a very special one-day “Science is Everywhere” Camp on Presidents Day, Feb. 19, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students, ages 6-12, can enjoy their one-day break from school by experiencing “Eureka: Simple Machines & Physics Edition.” Archimedes – Leonardo da Vinci – create like the masters and leading scientists from the classical age into the Renaissance. Build superstructures using your own creativity, basic design principles and simple machines. Learn about the properties of building shapes and materials through hands-on experimentation. Try out your ideas in our Eureka! “An Interactive History of Science for Children” exhibit!

