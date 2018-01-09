Local non-profit group “Tootsie’s Vision” rescues blind dogs and finds them loving homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The former Pet Mayor of Corrales, who is a blind, visits the KRQE studios to promote “Tootsie’s Vision”, a local non-profit that rescues blind dogs and finds them loving homes.

Tootsie’s Vision is a non-profit animal rescue that was started in 2015. The focus of Tootsie’s Vision is on rescuing and finding forever homes for homeless blind dogs. Since their inception, the small non-profit has rescued almost 100 blind and visually-impaired dogs from all over the country, making sure they receive medical care and a happy place to live.

Tootsie’s Vision also focuses efforts on educating the public about dogs with disabilities and the wonderful companions they can be. Founder Ed Goodman has spoken at community events, elementary and middle schools, libraries, religious organizations and other civic groups about their important work. Woody, the former pet mayor of Corrales in 2016 is their official Tootsie’s Vision ambassador and has traveled with Ed to many places. We hope to continue expanding our ability to rescue and help blind dogs in the years to come.

Colorfully-illustrated Children’s books about the many attributes of blind dogs, including Woody’s political ambitions are available for purchase and 100 percent of the proceeds go toward funding life-saving missions for homeless blind dogs.

To make a donation or learn more, visit Tootsie’s Vision’s website.