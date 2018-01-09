Lobos’ Josh Kerr on Bowerman Preseason Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico track and field star Josh Kerr is one of ten athletes on the Bowerman Preseason Watch List. The Bowerman is the highest honor in collegiate track and field. Kerr was a semifinalist for the award last year. Lobos Head Coach Joe Franklin in a news release expressed excitement about Kerr getting recognition.

“It’s the first time in school history we’ve had someone on the Watch List, and it’s a testament to Josh and what he’s done and what his marks have been,” Coach Franklin said.

In 2017, Kerr swept the mile run and the 1,500 meter run at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships. He was the first to do so since 2008 and 11th in NCAA history.