Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the area today with unseasonably mild temperatures statewide. Highs will soar 15° above seasonal average leaving the Albuquerque-metro area in the low 60s. A few spot showers are possible within the Four Corners area, however, coverage and intensity will be limited (for now).

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING: A storm system and associated cold front will move into the state from west to east bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Snow will be possible early Wednesday for areas +7000ft with rain filling in within the lower elevations. Strong westerly winds will rip across the state reaching +30mph, particularly within the higher terrain of west-central NM and the Eastern Plains.

–HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for west-central and most of eastern NM beginning late Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday. Threats: west winds 30-45mph sustained / gusting to 65mph.

–WINTER STORM WATCH in effect for the San Juan Mountains of NM. Threats: +10inches of accumulating snow above 8500ft.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and snow will continue through Wednesday afternoon before clearing late. Temperatures will drop about 10° in most areas, leaving us closer to seasonal normals for this time of year.