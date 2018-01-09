Kentucky clerk who denied marriage licenses files for re-election

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis listens to a customer at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. Elwood Caudill says he plans to run for county clerk against Davis, who caused an uproar in 2015 when she refused to issue marriage licenses because of her opposition to same-sex marriage. Caudill ran against Davis in 2014 in the Democratic primary, but lost by 23 votes. In 2018, Caudill will run as a Democrat while Davis has switched parties to become a Republican. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has filed for re-election.

Kim Davis filed for re-election last week, according to documents on the Secretary of State’s website. She had announced in November she planned to seek a second term.

Davis caused an international uproar when she stopped issuing marriage licenses in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down laws banning same-sex unions. Davis was jailed after she refused to obey a judge ordering her to issue the licenses. The state legislature later changed the law to remove clerks’ names from the licenses.

Davis will run as a Republican. Four Democrats have filed for the seat. They include David Ermold, a gay man who was initially denied a marriage license in 2015.