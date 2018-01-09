Judge to determine if foster mom charged in baby’s death will stay behind bars

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The foster mom charged in the death of an 11-month-old child has a hearing to determine if she’ll stay behind bars Tuesday.

The baby was found dead inside Stephanie Crownover’s Valencia County home last week.

She had a serious respiratory infection and was dropped off at Crownover’s home for a few days while the regular foster parents went on vacation.

Deputies claim Crownover’s home was filthy and that all of the kids in her care were neglected.

Some community members have stepped forward in support of Crownover.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge will go over her conditions of release.

