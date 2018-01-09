Judge to determine if foster mom charged in baby’s death will stay behind bars

By Published:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The foster mom charged in the death of an 11-month-old child has a hearing to determine if she’ll stay behind bars Tuesday.

The baby was found dead inside Stephanie Crownover’s Valencia County home last week.

She had a serious respiratory infection and was dropped off at Crownover’s home for a few days while the regular foster parents went on vacation.

Deputies claim Crownover’s home was filthy and that all of the kids in her care were neglected.

Some community members have stepped forward in support of Crownover.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge will go over her conditions of release.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s