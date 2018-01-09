John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A winter storm is finally going to move into New Mexico starting tonight! Expect rain and mountain snow to develop overnight. The west and southwest facing slopes will be favored first as a Pacific cold front works across the state. This cold front early Wednesday will be Albuquerque’s best shot to break the 95 day dry stretch. As the storm quickly begins to clear late Wednesday, a back door cold front will help produce light snow on the east facing slopes. Winds will also pick up as a northerly flow takes over, cooling temperatures down through Thursday.

Temperatures will moderate into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the state. New Mexico will resume largely warmer and drier than average conditions into next week.