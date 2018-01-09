January 9th Morning Rush: Teen who killed his family scheduled to be released

1. New Mexico State Police are looking into claims if Nehemiah Griego made threats while locked up to kill members of his church. Griego was 15 years old when he ambushed and killed his parents along with his three younger siblings back in 2013. Griego is set to be released from jail this March. If the claim of threats turns out to be true, Griego could face other criminal charges. Attorney General Hector Balderas is appealing Griego’s sentence saying he could be a danger to society.

2. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the area today with unseasonably mild temperatures statewide.

3. A historic building in the heart of downtown Albuquerque has a new owner and it came at quite a steal. The historic, three-story Rosenwald building was appraised for $875,000, but it sold for just $200,000. A city council analyst says the California development group got the bargain because the real estate market isn’t strong enough to fetch top dollar. Instead, the building was sold in the hopes it will be developed.

4. Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque is getting national attention as one of the best in the country. A few weeks ago, KRQE told you about USA Today’s Best New Hotel competition. Hotel Chaco made it on their top ten list. The magazine cites Hotel Chaco’s historic beauty and celebration of American-Indian heritage. The number one spot went to a hotel built in an old whiskey bottling plant in Philadelphia.

5. One lucky dog has reunited with her pups all thanks to some Albuquerque firefighters. Crew member Jonathan Dean says the litter was left outside of their station, but it wasn’t long until someone found their mom, wandering about a mile away. For now, Dean says he’ll step in to care for the dogs. He says other firefighters have already started asking about adopting the puppies when they are ready. Dean says he’ll probably keep one for his kids.

Morning’s Top Stories