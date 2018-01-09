Golf courses stay busy due to warmer winter temps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since it’s not exactly skiing weather, more people are out golfing.

Tuesday, KRQE News 13 cameras caught lots of people out on the golf course at Arroyo Del Oso in the Heights.

Managers say it’s been that way all winter.

“I have been here for 20 years and I have never seen a winter like this. I’m here in January in a short sleeve shirt and it’s incredible,” Casey Coontz said.

While managers say they have been busy, wait times have not been a problem.

