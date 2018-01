ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-25 Northbound south of the Sunport Boulevard is down to one lane at this time.

Albuquerque Police and the Albuquerque Fire Department are responding to an accident.

At this time there is no word on the condition of the driver.

However, according to an AFD tweet, one person has been rushed to the hospital.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

AFD on scene I-25 northbound just south of Sunport with a two vehicle MVA. Highway down to one lane. 1 person rescued and rushed to local hospital pic.twitter.com/3nrGAbFeN9 — Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) January 9, 2018

