Coronado Elementary launches bilingual newspaper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at one local elementary school are working on writing in English and Spanish, all with the help of a newly launched bilingual newspaper.

The paper is called La Prensa, which is Spanish for the press and has every student in every classroom at Coronado Elementary channeling their inner journalist.

“I know that I’m helping and that a lot of people read it so they’re finding what I’m writing interesting and then they come and talk to me about it,” said Cienna Mazotti, 5th grader.

The two-page paper is published monthly. In it, you’ll find dozens of articles written by students about what’s going on in and around the school, along with articles with special guests, like local doctors, who stopped by to talk about medicine and human anatomy.

Like any newspaper, there’s even a section called ¿Sabes Qué?, a “Did You Know” corner.

With Coronado Elementary being a dual language school, teachers say students come in speaking mostly Spanish.

They say the newspaper allows students to learn more about their own families, their culture, and the community around them by researching topics that are important to them.

“For them, it’s a heritage language. So maybe grandma and grandpa spoke Spanish, but mom and dad don’t. So the kids are rejuvenating that language in their families they’re bringing it back to life,” said Lauren Gutierrez, teacher.

The school has even started an after-school program for students who are interested in becoming more hands-on with the newspaper.

Coronado Elementary was able to start this paper thanks to a $50,000 grant that went towards technology to make the paper.

