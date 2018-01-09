Colorful children’s books illustrate the value of blind dogs as companion pets

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE)– Local author and illustrator Ed Goodman creates colorful Children’s books to raise awareness for the plight of homeless blind dogs…and the many attributes they offer as companion animals.

Author and Illustrator Ed Goodman’s life was forever changed by a small but courageous rescue dog named Tootsie. The blind pup didn’t let her condition prevent her from bringing joy and love into her rescuers’ home, and in turn she inspired an organization which rescues homeless blind dogs, in her honor. Since it’s inception in 2015, the small non-profit Tootsie’s Vision has rescued approximately 100 blind and visually-impaired dogs from all over the country, making sure they receive medical care and a happy place to live. They also help families of dogs who are going blind.

The non-profit hopes to educate the public about dogs with disabilities and the wonderful companions they can be. The colorful Children’s books are a useful tool toward that goal, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the book sales are used in life-saving missions for homeless blind dogs. The books are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

To make a donation or learn more, visit their website.