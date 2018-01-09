Chick-fil-A employees return New Mexico woman’s lost purse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KRQE) – Employees at a Texas Chick-fil-A mailed a Taos woman her purse after she forgot it there.

Three hours after stopping by the restaurant in Lubbock, Lindsey Jones realized she forgot her bag, but she was already too far away to go back.

Jones called in to find out how to get it back and to her surprise they sent it to her overnight.

“She mentioned that she was an educator. I was like, ‘OK, no problem, we will get that taken care of for you.’ So I ran back to Kasey and was like, ‘Hey she needs it by Monday,'” Chick-fil-A employee Darcy Cuellar said.

Jones says when she got it the next day, the fast food chain even slipped in some gift cards and goodies.

Jones wrote a heartwarming post on Facebook, saying the two employees who helped her went above and beyond.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps