ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Be on the lookout for a one-of-a-kind camper.

It was stolen from New Yorkers while they were traveling through Albuquerque.

Christina Mancini says they were staying the night at the Super 8 by the airport and woke up to find it gone. She says her husband, a teacher, and her two sons built the camper themselves.

If you see it, please call the Albuquerque Police Department.

